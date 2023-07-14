111°F
Local Las Vegas

Gilcrease Orchard looks for volunteers to pick apples for fall cider

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 4:30 pm
 
Homemade apple cider at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. The cider is made from apples at ...
Homemade apple cider at Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way. The cider is made from apples at the orchard. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Participants walk at Gilcrease Orchard on Mother’s Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (R ...
Participants walk at Gilcrease Orchard on Mother’s Day in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Even though fall may feel like a million years away with 110-degree temperatures outside, Gilcrease Orchard is looking for volunteers to help pick Gala apples for their apple cider.

“Our Cider production is right around the corner, so we need all the help we can get to pick these apples over the next few weeks,” Gilcrease Orchard said in an Instagram post.

Apple-picking starts at 5:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers over age 12 are preferred. The orchard recommends apple-pickers wear long sleeves, pants, sunscreen and a hat — with extra water to stay hydrated in the heat.

“This is a great opportunity to give back to your favorite Orchard!!” the orchard said in the post.

