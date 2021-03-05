‘Go to Vegas,’ Miami Beach official tells spring break partiers

“If you are coming here with an anything-goes party attitude, change your flight reservation now and go to Vegas,” City Manager Raul Aguila said at a recent City Council meeting.

One Miami Beach official wants you to take your all-out spring break party attitude to Las Vegas, not to his Florida beaches.

“If you are coming here with an anything-goes party attitude, change your flight reservation now and go to Vegas,” Miami Beach City Manager Raul Aguila said at a recent City Council meeting, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. “Miami Beach is not going to tolerate anarchy.”

Florida is among several states that have begun easing COVID-19 mitigation measures as the pandemic has eased.

Miami Beach, however, is phasing out restrictions and won’t return to “normal” until early June, according to the city’s website. Beaches won’t be fully open until June 8.

Last year, city leaders were left to make their own closure decisions during one of Florida’s busiest tourism windows.

Spring break weeks attracted thousands of college students and tourists to Florida’s beaches. triggering a wave of new cases of COVID-19.

Even though pools are opening across Las Vegas this week, the state mandates of mask use, limitations on capacity and other measures that have been in place for several weeks remain in place.

Businesses are now allowed to operate at 35 percent capacity, moving to 50 percent on March 15. Public gatherings will move to 250 people, or 50 percent capacity on March 15.

Certain “high-risk businesses and activities” — adult entertainment establishment, nightclubs and day clubs, and brothels — will remain closed until at least May 1.

This year, some colleges, including the University of Miami and Florida State University, are going so far as to cancel spring break this year.

Miami Beach isn’t alone in its efforts to fend off superspreader events. St. Petersburg and Clearwater have signage promotes handwashing, spreading out and mask-wearing.

Other popular spring break destinations also are moving to limit coronavirus exposure.

Los Cabos, Mexico is limiting beaches to 40 percent capacity and has closed nightclubs and imposed a midnight curfew, the New York Times reported. On South Padre Island, Texas, groups are limited to 10 and no event permits are being issued.

