GoFundMe page IDs 5 bicyclists killed in crash involving truck

A GoFundMe campaign created by a former Las Vegas police officer has identified the five cyclists killed when a box truck plowed into a group of riders near Searchlight.

In this photo posted to GoFundMe, former Las Vegas police officer Michael Anderson, bottom right, poses with his fellow bicycle enthusiasts. Anderson and the riders set out on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from Henderson for a roughly 130-mile ride that turned deadly when a box truck struck the group of cyclists from behind. (GoFundMe)

This screenshot shows Michael Anderson as he speaks to the Review-Journal, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2020, after the bicycle accident. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A box truck is pictured at the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple bicyclists along southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Erin Ray (Facebook)

Michael Murray was among five bicyclists killed in a crash when a truck ran into a group of riders on U.S. Highway 95 south of Las Vegas on Thursday. (Stage 2 Cycling Team)

Gerrard Nieva (Yashindir Gokul)

They are Erin Ray, Gerrard Nieva, Michael Murray, Aksoy Ahmet and Tom Trauger, according to the fundraiser set up by Michael Anderson, who was part of Thursday’s informal ride.

Four others were injured — one critically — in the crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Nelson Road. Anderson identified the critically injured cyclist as Jerome Ducrocq, who authorities have said was flown to University Medical Center. According to the GoFundMe campaign, created Friday morning, Ducrocq “is alive.”

The Nevada Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation into the crash, has not released the name of the box truck driver, who was not suspected of driving impaired and was cooperative with investigators at the scene of the crash.

On Friday morning, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “My office is working with the NHP investigators and will continue to do so throughout the investigation. At this time, the matter is still under investigation.”

Authorities have said that for unknown reasons, just before 9:40 a.m. Thursday, a box truck struck the bicyclists from behind as they rode in the southbound lanes of U.S. 95 with a safety escort vehicle.

It was the deadliest vehicle vs. bicyclist crash in Nevada since 2004, the earliest year for which state data on such crashes is available.

According to Anderson, the group set out early Thursday from M Resort in Henderson to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop — just as they have done each year for the past 15 years.

But as the group approached Searchlight, an unincorporated town about 50 miles south of Las Vegas, winds started to pick up. That’s when about seven riders broke off from the larger group of bicyclists, sliding behind their safety escort vehicle for cover. Anderson stayed with the larger group.

When the crash happened, the box truck pinned those bicyclists against the safety escort vehicle, which was thrust forward into the other bicyclists after the initial impact.

The five cyclists who did not survive the crash were pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to Ducrocq, the bicyclist who was critically injured, authorities have said that another bicyclist — identified in Anderson’s GoFundMe campaign as Jose Vasquez — was taken to the hospital by ambulance, while a third who had minor injuries declined to go to the hospital.

Vasquez was treated for multiple broken bones, according to Anderson.

If the crash had not occurred, the group would have continued on from Searchlight to Nipton and Jean before looping back toward M Resort along Interstate 15.

Anderson, who spoke to a group of reporters Thursday afternoon about 12 miles from where he witnessed his friends die, did not mention any special circumstances surrounding this year’s group ride.

But Lelani Gonzalez, a manager at Pro Cyclery, a local bike shop, told the Review-Journal that the group was on an informal ride to celebrate the retirement of one of the bicyclists.

Anderson retired last month after 22 years with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Review-Journal staff writers Katelyn Newberg and David Ferrara contributed to this report.