Halloween ‘Parade of Mischief’ spooks Summerlin
Downtown Summerlin is putting on a new “Parade of Mischief” each Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. this month.
Halloween fans will have several opportunities to celebrate before the end of the month unofficial holiday.
The “frightfully festive, family-friendly parade will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem featuring dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, a rockin’ dead skeleton band and more,” says a news release.
The parade is centered on Park Centre Drive.