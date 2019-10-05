Halloween ‘Parade of Mischief’ spooks Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin is putting on a new “Parade of Mischief” each Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. this month.

Halloween fans will have several opportunities to celebrate before the end of the month unofficial holiday.

The “frightfully festive, family-friendly parade will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem featuring dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, a rockin’ dead skeleton band and more,” says a news release.

The parade is centered on Park Centre Drive.