Harry Reid airport sees hundreds of flight delays due to storm

As of Tuesday afternoon there were 315 reported flight delays and 23 cancellations coming out of or into Reid airport, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Passengers wait in line at the Southwest ticket counter in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A winter storm moving through the western United States, including the Las Vegas Valley, is causing delays and canceled flights at Harry Reid International Airport.

“Inclement weather has the potential to impact departures and arrivals; we recommend that travelers check the status of the flight with their airline before heading to the airport,” Reid airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said. “Additionally, we recommend those heading to the airport give themselves additional time to account for any traffic delays on the roadways.”

Southwest Airlines was the hardest hit airline with 22 cancellations and 162 delays. Alaska Airlines had one cancellation and eight delays, while Spirit Airlines had 49 delays, according to FlightAware.

The National Weather Service tweeted just after noon Tuesday that showers and isolated storms were moving into the Las Vegas Valley.

“Rain chances stick around for the next few hours,” the NWS Las Vegas account posted. “Expect brief downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

