49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Harry Reid airport sees hundreds of flight delays due to storm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 3:28 pm
 
Passengers wait in line at the Southwest ticket counter in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid Internation ...
Passengers wait in line at the Southwest ticket counter in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A winter storm moving through the western United States, including the Las Vegas Valley, is causing delays and canceled flights at Harry Reid International Airport.

Twenty-three flights were canceled and 315 were delayed at Reid airport as of Tuesday afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

“Inclement weather has the potential to impact departures and arrivals; we recommend that travelers check the status of the flight with their airline before heading to the airport,” Reid airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said. “Additionally, we recommend those heading to the airport give themselves additional time to account for any traffic delays on the roadways.”

Southwest Airlines was the hardest hit airline with 22 cancellations and 162 delays. Alaska Airlines had one cancellation and eight delays, while Spirit Airlines had 49 delays, according to FlightAware.

The National Weather Service tweeted just after noon Tuesday that showers and isolated storms were moving into the Las Vegas Valley.

“Rain chances stick around for the next few hours,” the NWS Las Vegas account posted. “Expect brief downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
3
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
4
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ashari Hughes, 16, a Desert Oasis High School student. died after suffering a “medical emerge ...
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
By David Wilson and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, of Las Vegas, died on Jan. 5 after collapsing during a Desert Oasis flag football game against Valley.

Year in exhibition: See our best photos of 2022
RJ

Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers spanned Nevada to cover the news and capture beauty of the every day. Their job, to tell the story in a visually compelling way. View their own selection of the best images of 2022.

More stories for you
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
Las Vegas, US flight troubles ease a bit
‘Bomb cyclone’ storm wreaks havoc on Las Vegas travelers
‘Bomb cyclone’ storm wreaks havoc on Las Vegas travelers
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
After thousands of flight cancellations, Southwest returns to normal
After thousands of flight cancellations, Southwest returns to normal
‘Just ridiculous’: Southwest’s turmoil strands many in Las Vegas
‘Just ridiculous’: Southwest’s turmoil strands many in Las Vegas
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger