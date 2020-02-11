42°F
Helicopter to continue search for missing Red Rock canyon hiker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2020 - 6:46 am
 

A private helicopter pilot will do a flyover of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Tuesday morning in the latest effort to find a hiker reported missing on Sunday.

It is not clear yet, however, whether a massive search for Ronnie Lucas, 33, will be conducted Tuesday. Donald Moore, team commander for the all-volunteer Red Rock Search & Rescue team, said team leaders are meeting with Las Vegas police to decide what comes next in trying to locate Lucas.

“We will be conferring with Metro Search and Rescue on what are the next steps,” said Moore. “We do have a private helicopter doing a first-light flyover this morning to see if they see anything. That was donated by some local aviation folks.”

Lucas was reported missing Sunday by his wife at 4:45 p.m. Volunteers with Red Rock Search & Rescue looked for him throughout the night Sunday and all day Monday without success. Search areas included the Oak Creek Trail area at Red Rock, with a specific focus on an area described as Middle Oak Creek. A Las Vegas police helicopter searched for Lucas as well all day Monday.

Lucas is a Type 1 diabetic. Searchers said they are not aware of the man having diabetes-related supplies with him. Lucas did tell his family a general area where he was going to be hiking by himself. He also was not equipped for the near-freezing temperatures overnight Sunday or very chilly temperatures with strong wind gusts Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Asked whether he thought Lucas could still be alive, Moore said “we do not know.”

“We are still always hopeful that good news will come out of this,” he said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
