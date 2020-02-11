Helicopter to continue search for missing Red Rock canyon hiker

It is not clear yet, however, whether a massive search for Ronnie Lucas, 33, will be conducted Tuesday.

Ronnie Lucas (Red Rock Search & Rescue)

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Red Rock Search and Rescue volunteer Christie Ruybal continues scanning for the 33-year-old Las Vegas man at Oak Creek Canyon Trail on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The missing hiker apparently spent the night in freezing temperatures in Red Rock Canyon. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Red Rock Search and Rescue continue looking for the 33-year-old Las Vegas man at Oak Creek Canyon Trail on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The missing hiker apparently spent the night in freezing temperatures in Red Rock Canyon. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Search and rescue teams are looking for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2020. He was reported missing on Sunday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A private helicopter pilot will do a flyover of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Tuesday morning in the latest effort to find a hiker reported missing on Sunday.

It is not clear yet, however, whether a massive search for Ronnie Lucas, 33, will be conducted Tuesday. Donald Moore, team commander for the all-volunteer Red Rock Search & Rescue team, said team leaders are meeting with Las Vegas police to decide what comes next in trying to locate Lucas.

“We will be conferring with Metro Search and Rescue on what are the next steps,” said Moore. “We do have a private helicopter doing a first-light flyover this morning to see if they see anything. That was donated by some local aviation folks.”

Lucas was reported missing Sunday by his wife at 4:45 p.m. Volunteers with Red Rock Search & Rescue looked for him throughout the night Sunday and all day Monday without success. Search areas included the Oak Creek Trail area at Red Rock, with a specific focus on an area described as Middle Oak Creek. A Las Vegas police helicopter searched for Lucas as well all day Monday.

Lucas is a Type 1 diabetic. Searchers said they are not aware of the man having diabetes-related supplies with him. Lucas did tell his family a general area where he was going to be hiking by himself. He also was not equipped for the near-freezing temperatures overnight Sunday or very chilly temperatures with strong wind gusts Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Asked whether he thought Lucas could still be alive, Moore said “we do not know.”

“We are still always hopeful that good news will come out of this,” he said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.