Holiday Express returns to Las Vegas Springs Preserve — PHOTOS

The Springs Preserve Holiday Express rumbled into action over the weekend, whisking children and adults on a trip to Santa’s Village.
Upon arrival, visitors got a chance to meet with the jolly old elf himself, participate in holiday crafts, decorate cookies, listen to storytellers and even some “snow.”
The Holiday Express departs 12 times a day from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 16-23. Admission is $8 for Springs Preserve members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. For more information, visit www.springspreserve.org.