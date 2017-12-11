Holiday Express returns to Las Vegas Springs Preserve — PHOTOS

The Springs Preserve Holiday Express rumbled into action over the weekend, whisking children and adults on a trip to Santa’s Village.

Families ride a train to the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ethan Chen of Las Vegas, 4, runs in synthetic snow during the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Andre Gaston, 25, top left, Crysta Gaston, 23, top right, and their children Layla Gaston, two months old, bottom left, and Andre Gaston Jr., 3, bottom right, all of Las Vegas, sit inside a train as they ride to the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Amy Ball, 31, left, holds her daughter Peyton, 1, second from left, both of Victorville, Calif., on her lap as they ride a train to the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Andre Gaston, 25, top left, Crysta Gaston, 23, top right, and their children Layla Gaston, two months old, bottom left, and Andre Gaston Jr., 3, bottom right, all of Las Vegas, get their picture taken with Santa Claus during the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Santa Claus, left, speaks with Ronan Lewis of Las Vegas, 5, right, during the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Alyssa Carlson of Las Vegas, 8, right, sits on Santa Claus' lap during the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Travis Young, 10, left, and Brookelynn Young, 6, center, speak with their mother Brandy Young, 37, right, all of Phelan, Calif., as they wait in line to get their picture taken with Santa Claus during the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Dean Lopez of Las Vegas, 1, eats treats as his parents prepare a bag of candy during the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Alisha Guerrero, 38, left, helps Ivy Lopez, 4, center, and Abigail Bennett, 9, right, all of Las Vegas, prepare bags of candy during the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A family takes a photo inside a train during the Holiday Express event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Upon arrival, visitors got a chance to meet with the jolly old elf himself, participate in holiday crafts, decorate cookies, listen to storytellers and even some “snow.”

The Holiday Express departs 12 times a day from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 16-23. Admission is $8 for Springs Preserve members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. For more information, visit www.springspreserve.org.