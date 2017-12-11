ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Holiday Express returns to Las Vegas Springs Preserve — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2017 - 6:31 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2017 - 6:35 pm

The Springs Preserve Holiday Express rumbled into action over the weekend, whisking children and adults on a trip to Santa’s Village.

Upon arrival, visitors got a chance to meet with the jolly old elf himself, participate in holiday crafts, decorate cookies, listen to storytellers and even some “snow.”

The Holiday Express departs 12 times a day from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 16-23. Admission is $8 for Springs Preserve members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. For more information, visit www.springspreserve.org.

