Indian Springs man ID’d as victim in weekend crash on US 95

A 70-year-old man from Indian Springs was likely impaired and not wearing a seat belt when he was killed in a deadly rollover crash Saturday near the Kyle Canyon turnoff, according to authorities.

Richard Lee Olson died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined. His death was ruled an accident.

The Nevada Highway Patrol previously said that Olson was speeding north on U.S. Highway 95, trying to avoid slower vehicles in the left lane, when he lost control of his F-250 pickup truck. Olson was thrown from the truck as it swerved off the highway and rolled over.

The Highway Patrol said Saturday that investigators suspect Olson was impaired.

