Injuries reported in wrong-way crash on 215 Beltway in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 4:03 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2020 - 4:40 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a wrong-way crash with injuries on the western 215 Beltway on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, the patrol said the crash happened after 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of 215 near the Far Hills interchange. There were minor injuries.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said an elderly man was driving the wrong way and caused the crash.

Today’s crash is the latest in a series of wrong-way crashes in Southern Nevada in less than a year:

— Last week, a man was killed in a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway in the west valley.

— In June, a woman died in a wrong-way rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyon Road.

— In May, NHP troopers said they responded to three wrong-way crashes in a four-day stretch on valley roads.

— In December, two women were killed in separate wrong-way crashes that took place within hours of one another in Southern Nevada.

