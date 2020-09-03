108°F
Injuries reported in wrong-way crash on 215 Beltway near Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 4:03 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2020 - 4:19 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported a wrong-way crash with injuries on the western 215 Beltway on Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, the patrol said the crash happened after 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of 215 near the Far Hills interchange. There were minor injuries.

Today’s crash is the latest in a series of wrong-way crashes in Southern Nevada in less than a year:

— Last week, a man was killed in a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway in the west valley.

— In June, a woman died in a wrong-way rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyon Road.

— In May, NHP troopers said they responded to three wrong-way crashes in a four-day stretch on valley roads.

— In December, two women were killed in separate wrong-way crashes that took place within hours of one another in Southern Nevada.

