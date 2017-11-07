ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Lake Mead, Red Rock Canyon will be fee-free for Veterans Day

By Henry Brean Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2017 - 11:59 am
 

Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will waive their entrance fees this weekend in honor of Veterans Day.

The popular sites outside Las Vegas will let people in for free on Saturday and Sunday, joining other fee areas managed by the Department of Interior across the nation.

“This is one way that the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management show the nation’s appreciation for the service and sacrifices of our veterans and their families,” said BLM Nevada Acting State Director Marci Todd in a written statement.

Other fees for such things as overnight camping and group day use will remain in effect.

Active-duty military personnel can pick up a pass that will get them and their families into the nation’s parks and other public land destinations for free any day of the year. The Interior Department has more information that program on its website at go.usa.gov/xnb7d.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.

