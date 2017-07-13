ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, July 13 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2017 - 1:42 pm
 

Shots on the UNLV campus. Someone opened fire on a pickup truck with a a woman and her 11-year-old daughter inside. The woman said she drove on campus to get away from a car that was following her. The campus was locked down but has since reopened. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Gymboree is closing 350 stores, including three in Southern Nevada, at Meadows Mall, Town Square, and Fashion Outlets. The company is restructuring after filing bankruptcy.

Apple Maps has been updated to include more Nevada information. The app now includes transit options for RTC, the Monorail, and more. You’ll also be able to find charging stations for electric cars.

 

TOP NEWS
