Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, July 11 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2017 - 2:33 pm
 

The dean of the UNLV School of Medicine is fighting for her life at UMC. 74-year-old Dr. Barbara Atkinson is reportedly fighting a severe infection. The school’s first classes start next week.

Another Kmart is expected to close. The one on East Sahara Avenue near McLeod Drive will close in early October. Three other Kmarts in the valley have been slated for closure this year.

Lady Gaga’s downtown show planned for Thursday night has been pushed back. The superstar says she is rehearsing for her world tour which performs in Vegas August 11th. She says she’s working to reschedule a date for a dive bar show as soon as possible.

And a new $47 million flyover bridge will open at the Centennial Bowl tomorrow afternoon. The 60-foot-tall bridge spans nearly a half-mile to link Highway 95 with the beltway.

 

