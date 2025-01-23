Las Vegas-area firefighters to return home after helping battle LA wildfires

A total of 45 personnel from Las Vegas Valley fire departments deployed nearly three weeks ago to Southern California to provide support and resources to help fight the fires.

Southern Nevada firefighters are assigned to the Palisades and Eaton fires that have burned thousands of acres in Los Angeles County. (Clark County Fire Department)

Nearly four dozen Southern Nevada firefighters who have served in the Los Angeles effort to battle wildfires will return to the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon and evening.

A total of 45 personnel from Las Vegas Valley fire departments, including the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire Department and Henderson Fire Department were deployed to Southern California to provide support and resources to help fight the fires.

The 21-person team that deployed Jan. 9 to the Eaton Fire near Pasadena included four engines, one water tender, two battalion chiefs, one mechanic, and one logistics team member. The 24-person team that deployed Jan. 8 to the Palisades fire included five engines, two battalion chiefs, one mechanic, and one fire equipment technician.

The team that fought the Eaton fire will return around 6 p.m. to the training center at 4425 W. Tropicana Ave., according to a Clark County news release, The other team is expected to arrive later this evening.

The teams were assigned to various duties including fighting building fires, protecting adjacent undamaged homes, extinguishing ember-driven spot fires away from the fire front, and protecting neighborhoods while pumping water lines to protect wildland fire hand crews, according to the release.

Over the past several days, they have escorted homeowners back onto their property and assisted them in the search for any remaining valuables in the ash and rubble. They have also helped homeowners return to their still standing homes that have been without power for more than a week.

Several other firefighting units and nurses around around Nevada helped fight the fires.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.