41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas nurses join fire relief efforts in LA

Nurses from Las Vegas and California cities deploy to Los Angeles amid the fires on January 13, ...
Nurses from Las Vegas and California cities deploy to Los Angeles amid the fires on January 13, 2025. (HCA Far West Division)
Nurses from Las Vegas and California cities deploy to Los Angeles amid the fires on January 13, ...
Nurses from Las Vegas and California cities deploy to Los Angeles amid the fires on January 13, 2025. (HCA Far West Division)
Nurses from Las Vegas and California cities deploy to Los Angeles amid the fires on January 13, ...
Nurses from Las Vegas and California cities deploy to Los Angeles amid the fires on January 13, 2025. (HCA Far West Division)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist dies nearly week after morning rush hour crash near Strip
Residents are urged to take precautions as respiratory illness activity — including flu, COVI ...
Flu, COVID, RSV activity still high in Clark County, officials say
2024 one of the deadliest years on Nevada roads on record
Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform "777" at the 64th Annual G ...
Rival Las Vegas entertainment companies unite for fire charity show
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2025 - 6:43 pm
 

Two Las Vegas nurses join a team deployed to the Los Angeles area to assist in fire relief efforts. The 15-person group arrived at Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Saturday, according to a press release from HCA Healthcare.

HCA’s Far West Division put out a request at eight hospitals in Nevada and California within the HCA network, the release states. The two Las Vegas-based nurses are from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.

Others joined from Regional Medical Center in San Jose and Riverside Community Hospital in Riverside.

“Their willingness to step up during this crisis demonstrates the very best of healthcare professionals. We not only show up for our patients but also for our colleagues when it matters most,” said Annette Greenwood, chief nursing executive for HCA Far West Division.

HCA said these nurses will help give their Los Angeles colleagues who are affected by the Los Angeles fires a chance to “focus on their families, safety, and rebuilding.”

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES