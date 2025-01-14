Las Vegas nurses join fire relief efforts in LA

A 15-person group arrived at Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., according to HCA Healthcare.

Nurses from Las Vegas and California cities deploy to Los Angeles amid the fires on January 13, 2025. (HCA Far West Division)

Two Las Vegas nurses join a team deployed to the Los Angeles area to assist in fire relief efforts. The 15-person group arrived at Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Saturday, according to a press release from HCA Healthcare.

HCA’s Far West Division put out a request at eight hospitals in Nevada and California within the HCA network, the release states. The two Las Vegas-based nurses are from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.

Others joined from Regional Medical Center in San Jose and Riverside Community Hospital in Riverside.

“Their willingness to step up during this crisis demonstrates the very best of healthcare professionals. We not only show up for our patients but also for our colleagues when it matters most,” said Annette Greenwood, chief nursing executive for HCA Far West Division.

HCA said these nurses will help give their Los Angeles colleagues who are affected by the Los Angeles fires a chance to “focus on their families, safety, and rebuilding.”

