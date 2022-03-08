41°F
Las Vegas business catches fire for the second time this year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2022 - 6:46 am
 
The Statewide Lighting Center business at 800 E. Sahara Ave., which was badly damaged by a larg ...
The Statewide Lighting Center business at 800 E. Sahara Ave., which was badly damaged by a large fire on Jan. 18, burned again overnight. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A central Las Vegas business that was badly damaged by fire in January caught fire again overnight.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the latest fire at the Statewide Lighting Center, 800 E. Sahara Ave., started at 1:54 a.m.

“Working fire in business that previously burned, heavy fire on arrival,” Szymanski wrote in a tweet.

By 4 a.m., Szymanski said the fire was mostly out with a few hot spots remaining. The building was a total loss. A cause of the fire was under investigation and there were no injuries reported.

The fire is the second at the business in two months. On Jan. 18, a two-alarm fire broke out at Statewide Lighting Center, causing extensive damage. The building is a very large retail structure and warehouse that sells lighting fixtures.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday morning if the Fire Department had discerned a cause for the prior blaze. The city said previously, however, in December that it was dealing with a string of fires at abandoned buildings in the downtown and central Las Vegas corridors that were believed to be caused by squatters.

Szymanski has also said the city of Las Vegas is working to tear down many of the vacant buildings in the area.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

