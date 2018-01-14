Las Vegas celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Metropolitan Police DepartmentFoundation gathered with community members Saturday to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Harry DuBray III, 7, checks out a helicopter from the LVMPD Search and Rescue as rescue pilot David Brooks stands by during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Sgt. Joshua Bitsko shows off his patrol service dog, Loki, to Elyjah Graham, 8, and Isaac Irizarry, 10, during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Evan, 13, and Dominick Raugust, 9, check out a helicopter from the LVMPD Search and Rescue team during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Analu Tam, 6, looks over at his mother after putting an appreciation sticky note on a police car during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

People take photos with large #VegasStrong lettering during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Deklan Tynon, 7, learns CPR from Ideco Flores, an advanced EMT with American Medical Responses, during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Miles, 3, and Spencer Gubler check out a LVMPD SWAT vehicle during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Madison Almaguer, 4, gives McGruff The Crime Dog a high five as her father, Michael Almaguer of LVMPD, stands by during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Brian Smith, owner of Funny Farm Mustangs, shows off one of his American Mustangs during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Smith has helped in raising and training horses for LVMPD's mounted unit. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Brian Smith, owner of Funny Farm Mustangs, shows off one of his American Mustangs during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Smith has helped in raising and training horses for LVMPD's mounted unit. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Mariah Williams, 9, practices using a tourniquet on advanced EMT Alex Varela's arm during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Kenneth Mancour of the Emerald Society of Nevada plays his bagpipes during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Petronila Blanco, 5, shows off her toy police car during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Though the appreciation day was officially Tuesday, the agencies commemorated the event Saturday at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way, with food trucks; music; and police and military unit displays. There were also games, raffles, photo booths, face painting, card making and a bounce house.

Las Vegas headliner Frank Scinta was the event’s master of ceremonies. Guests included Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, Metro Capt. Harry Fagel and Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Representatives from the Vegas Golden Knights and the Raiders, the NFL team coming to Las Vegas in 2020, also attended.

In a statement, the Police Department said its foundation raises money for Metro programs that “make Southern Nevada a safer place to live, work and visit.”

