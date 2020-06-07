Las Vegas downtown vigil, march honor victims of police violence

The Forced Trajectory Project conducted a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence. Another group plans to march on the Strip from the Strat to the Tropicana.

Protesters gather at the Families United 4 Justice rally in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vigil led by the Forced Trajectory Project is underway in downtown Las Vegas to honor those lost to police violence.

The group posted on Instagram inviting protesters to “join families impacted by police violence from across the nation stand in solidarity with the George Floyd family as they center and build with those who have lost their loved ones at the hands of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.”

The group held a press conference at Jammyland Cocktail Bar and Reggae Kitchen, 1121 S. Main St., at 5 p.m., which is being followed by a march and vigil.

Another group, organized by Dustin Otis, plans to meet at the Strat at 8 p.m. and march down the Strip to the Tropicana.

A third group is gathering at Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave., for what they called a “people’s press conference where we announce and share organizational strategies,” according to an organizer on the Facebook event page.

7 p.m.

Picnicking protesters

The Lorenzi Park group didn’t announce their location until about 5:30 p.m. because they didn’t want a large police presence. By 7 p.m., three Las Vegas city marshals and one Metropolitan Police Department truck had arrived.

Organizers are grilling and protesters are picnicking while they wait for the group to grow. Speakers at the event said they will let the group decide if they want to march after their “discussion.”

– Sabrina Schnur and James Schaeffer

6:40 p.m.

On the move

Shortly after 6 p.m. a procession of at least 200 people walked from Main Street, headed east on Charleston Boulevard to South Art Way. They chanted “Families United” and No Justice No Peace.”

The group said they were advocating for people to remember the pain and suffering endured by families killed by police. Several motorists driving by honked the horns of their vehicles in support.

The group then formed a circle at First Street and Boulder Avenue. They held a moment of silence, some raising their fists in the air. They then played music and heard from more family members of people lost during encounters with police.

“I just hope that people listen and come out because this is what matters,” said Effie Loves, who marched with the group.

– Glenn Puit

6:25 p.m.

‘Reform has to happen’

Victor Dempsey, who said his brother was killed by police in New York, called ongoing killings of people by police “state-sponsored terrorism.”

“We live to tell the story of the lives stolen from us,” Dempsey said at the Forced Trajectory Project event.

He led more than two dozen family members of people harmed by police in repeated chants advocating for change and reform. When the officer involved in his brother’s shooting was acquitted of manslaughter and second-degree murder, Dempsey said it felt as if his brother had died again.

“We are fighting for reform,” he said. “We are fighting so our kids don’t have to do this … so they don’t come knocking on your door. Reform has to happen.”

– Glenn Puit and Sabrina Schnur

5:50 p.m.

Killed by Metro

Alma Chavez spoke about the death of her son, Rafael Olivas, who was shot to death by Las Vegas police in July 2011.

She said police need to do a better job of dealing with people who are struggling with mental health issues. She said her son was having a nervous breakdown when he was shot. Police said Olivas had a knife and they feared for their lives.

“I made a call to them for help and they came and took his life,” Chavez said, adding that the police “are not here to decide who lives or dies. They are here to protect the community.”

She said she spoke at Saturday evening’s press conference because “I want to wake them up,” referencing the public’s awareness of police brutality.

– Glenn Puit

5:30 p.m.

Families share their stories

Marissa Barrera stood with other family members of individuals who perished during encounters with police. Barrera said her brother, Michael, died during a struggle with Woodland, California, police in 2017.

“He had the knee in his back, tasered multiple times, then suffocated,” Barrera said at the Forced Trajectory Project in Downtown Las Vegas.

She stood and yelled with other family members, yelling “Families are the front line,” and “Say his name: Michael Barrera.”

Victor Dempsey said his brother was killed by an off-duty New York Police Department officer on July 4, 2016. The officer was acquitted of manslaughter and 2nd-degree murder, which Dempsey said felt as if his brother died again.

– Glenn Puit and Sabrina Schnur

5:15 p.m.

Orange County advocate

More than two dozen family members of men and women who were harmed during encounters with police joined together to kick off events for Saturday’s Black Lives Matter marches through Las Vegas.

One was Marie Cofinco, who drove from Orange County to tell the story of her nephew, Fermin Vincent Valenzuela Jr., who died at the hands of Anaheim police in 2016.

“I’m here to represent my nephew,” she said as she held a sign describing her nephew’s death.

“My nephew…was placed in a deadly chokehold multiple times by Anaheim police,” her sign said. “They successfully killed him with this unneeded, deadly chokehold.”

Cofinco came to Las Vegas to raise awareness about the dangers of chokeholds, police abuse, and to advocate for reforms.

The group held a sign that said Families Are The Front Line.

– Glenn Puit

