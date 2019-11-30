Las Vegas fire officials report few incidents on Thanksgiving

With four oven fires, no injuries or damage, no drownings and 10 fire responses in total, the Las Vegas Fire Department called it “one of the calmest” Thanksgivings in 20 years in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Fire Department had a remarkably unremarkable Thanksgiving, with the lowest number of fire responses in the last five years.

“Using the national average, there are three times more cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. This is the sixth straight year that there were no cooking-related fires in the city of Las Vegas that caused significant damage to property or displaced anyone,” the statement said.

There also were only 264 emergency responses Thursday, compared with the daily average of 304, the department said.

The department received many calls about motor vehicle crashes, with slippery roads contributing to a fatal crash near U.S. Highway 95 and Lake Mead Boulevard and a crash near Washington Avenue and Restful Springs Court.

