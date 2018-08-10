Las Vegas morning update for Friday, August 10 — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines.

1. The Clark County School Board has passed a transgender policy.

Students will be allowed to use the locker room or restroom they plan to.

The policy also applies to students who go on overnight field trips.

The policy encourages students to be addressed by the name and pronoun they wish.

Trustees Linda Cavazos, Deanna Wright, Carolyn Edwards and Lola Brooks supported the policy.

2. A tech billionaire has been arrested after drugs were found in a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Henry T. Nicholas III is the co-founder of Broadcom.

He and Ashley Fargo were arrested after security at the Encore called police Tuesday.

Both were booked on suspicion of trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy.

They have since been released from custody.

3. MGM plans to add a 20 percent service charge at all spas and salons inside the company’s resorts on the Strip.

Five MGM properties already have such charges.

MGM says the added service charge essentially replaces tips.

It’s expected to be in place by the end of the month.

MGM says the policy will help improve facilities and service.