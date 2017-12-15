Las Vegas morning update for Friday, December 15th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Southbound Interstate 15 was backed up past the spaghetti bowl this morning after a pedestrian was hit near the Las Vegas Strip. The man was hit just before 5:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue. The left three lanes of the highway are closed, and officials say the driver who struck the man stayed on scene and did not show signs of impairment.

2. The Clark County School Board sealed its final budget for this school year after multiple budget cuts due to a roughly $60 million deficit. The new budget features $47.9 million less in resources and $23.7 million less in expenditures than the previously approved budget. The amended final budget puts an end to the school district’s deficit issues.

3. The sale of the former site of New Frontier to Wynn is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, but analysts say it might be years before construction begins. Since the Wynn has yet to announce plans for the site, one analyst says Wynn is “warehousing this land for future use.” Wynn announced late Wednesday that it reached a deal to acquire about 38 acres of land across from the Wynn Las Vegas for $336 million.

