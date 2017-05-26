Las Vegas morning update for Friday, May 26th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A 17-year-old Laughlin High School student walked out of an exam Tuesday morning, and was later found dead near Harrah’s Laughlin hotel-casino that night. Senior Anthony Stearns arrived at school early Tuesday, before walking out on an exam and leaving school grounds. A missing persons report was filed at 4 p.m. when Stearns failed to return home. He was found by a hotel guest who alerted security around 7:30 p.m.

2. A man wearing body armor and a mask backed a tractor-trailer through the gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, and crashed into the front door. Brian Brandt was arrested and faces charges multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon. No one inside was hurt and the damage is estimated at $400,000.

3. The Nevada Assembly voted 26-14 on a resolution that asks Congress to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to rein in independent political campaign spending. The vote makes Nevada the 19th state to ask Congress to overturn the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Citizens United case.

