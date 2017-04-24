Las Vegas morning update for Monday, April 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A suspect in a fatal stabbing has been identified as a youth football coach and a juvenile probation officer. Steve Miller has worked as a probation officer for Clark County at least 15 years and Green Machine Camp head coach Kevin Walker confirmed Miller served as a coach for the camp. Miller is accused of stabbing a woman he lived with on Sunday morning.

2. A mother and her child were struck by a car Sunday night. They were both taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the two were struck while crossing the street. Police say that speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

3. Many Nevada students are finding themselves in remedial classes in college. Remedial classes are designed for students that have low SAT or ACT scores coming into college to prepare them for more difficult classes in getting a degree, but remedial classes do not count toward a degree. In Clark County, over 55% of 2015 high school graduates landed in remedial courses.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.