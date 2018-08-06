Las Vegas morning update for Monday, Aug. 6 — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines.

1. Interstate 11 opens to the public Thursday.

The so-called Boulder City Bypass is a new 15-mile stretch that shaves 30 minutes off the drive between Henderson and Hoover Dam.

The $318 million project also incorporates the state’s largest wildlife crossing bridge and a mural depicting the construction of the dam.

2. Legendary chef Joel Robuchon has died.

He has two restaurants in Las Vegas at MGM Grand.

Robuchon was known for his innovation and playfulness in the kitchen. He was crowned cook of the century.

News outlets report he died in Geneva from cancer.

He was 73 years old.

3. Six people, including an 11-year-old girl, were shot during a party at a North Las Vegas home.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the party was attended by a few hundred people near Lake Mead and Rancho.

All six were taken to UMC and are expected to survive.

The male shooter was not in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.