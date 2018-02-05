Las Vegas morning update for Monday, February 5th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas sports books suffered major losses after the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl. William Hill reported a multimillion-dollar loss, CG Technology reported a mid six-figure loss and most other sports books also reported losses. Caesars Palace and Westgate reported wins. A mystery bettor won more than $10 million on at least $7.4 million in money-line bets on Philadelphia. There’s a chance Nevada sports books may lose only their third Super Bowl in 28 years.

2. Billionaire casino developer Steve Wynn faced allegations of pressuring a waitress into sex about 30 years ago, allegedly telling his employee he had “never had a grandmother before” and wanted “to see how it feels,” according to a court document and interviews with multiple sources. The allegations were the subject of a Review-Journal article that was written in 1998, but the newspaper ordered the report not be published. The story was based on documents that were part of a federal lawsuit brought by 11 Mirage waitresses who claimed Wynn told servers they did not look good in their uniforms.

