Las Vegas morning update for Monday, June 5th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A man died Sunday night after a rollover crash in Summerlin. Police responded to calls around 5 p.m. yesterday that a car had crashed into a landscape median at a high speed near Lake Mead and Ridgemoor Street before it began to turn over into westbound lanes. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, dying at the scene.

2. A man died and another was rescued at Lake Mead Sunday. Police say two men were struggling to swim near Boulder Beach at around 3:30 p.m. yesterday. A bystander was able to save one man but the other went missing. His body was found about an hour later. Neither man was wearing a lifejacket.

3. After failing to come to a consensus on critical state budget matters late last week, the Nevada State Senate reached a deal overnight to approve some of the final bills of the legislative session. The deal included reintroducing a recreational marijuana tax, a capital improvement project and adding $20 million in tax credits to the Opportunity Scholarship fund. Senate Republicans opposed the pot tax and the projects bill in protest of a lack of funding for education savings accounts. The money toward the Opportunity Scholarships is seen as a compromise on that matter.

