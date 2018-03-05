Las Vegas morning update for Monday, March 5 — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines.

1. A woman run over on the Las Vegas Strip was known for her humor and kind heart.

52-year-old Lisa Ann Gori died February 17 when a minivan, driven in reverse by her boyfriend, ran over her. It happened north of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

39-year-old John Treese is charged with murder.

2. A man who raped and killed a woman in 1984 is to be paroled to Las Vegas.

Nearly 34 years after Nancy Menke was bludgeoned and shot, Scotty Sloan publicly admitted his guilt for the first time to the Nevada Parole Board.

The 50-year-old man, who was 16 when he committed the gruesome crime, is scheduled to walk free in less than a month.

A prosecutor who tried to ensure that Sloan remained behind bars for life said he was “stunned” by the board’s decision.

3. Dead spots remain for many cell customers in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to RootMetrics, the best cellphone companies for making calls from a mobile phone to a landline without the call getting dropped are T-Mobile and AT&T, followed by Verizon, then Sprint.