Las Vegas morning update for Monday, May 1st — VIDEO

By Elaine Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2017 - 8:35 am
 

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Police are investigating a crash early this morning near the Gold Coast Casino. The crash occurred at around 4 a.m. Monday morning when police believer a Honda Accord traveling east on Flamingo struck a pedestrian crossing the intersection. The 60-year-old man who was struck has since died. As of 7 a.m., Flamingo is closed in both directions from Valley View Boulevard to Arville Street.

2. Three men were injured with one in critical condition after a stabbing outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Sunday after a large fight broke out. Three men were taken to the hospital and police do not have any suspect information.

3. This weekend was the 25th anniversary of the Rodney King verdict. The Las Vegas Review-Journal takes a look at a peaceful protest on the Westside that turned violent, resulting in one person dead, 37 injured and 111 arrested.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

