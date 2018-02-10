Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, February 10th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas woman died from the flu this week, marking the 23rd flu related death in Clark County this year. 24-year-old Jenna Libidinsky died Wednesday after fighting the flu since Jan. 25. Data from the Southern Nevada Health District show that there have been almost 1,000 confirmed cases in Clark County as of Feb. 3.

2. The Madison Square Garden Co. is partnering with Las Vegas Sands Corp. to build a sphere-shaped arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The scalable 18,000-seat arena will be built on Sands Avenue between Koval Lane and Manhattan Street. The arena is being built strictly for music and entertainment performances but possibly host esports competitions. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2018, and a late 2020 opening is planned.

3. Autopsy reports obtained Friday show that Las Vegas shooting gunman Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety medication in his system on Oct. 1. It also confirmed that Paddock died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. The autopsy shed no new light on what might have contributed to Paddock’s motives for committing the Oct. 1 shooting.

