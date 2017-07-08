Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, July 8th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. An arrest report reveals a chilling message sent from a victim’s Facebook account last month by his suspected shooter. Police say Delon Holston shot three people in a rental car on June 13, killing two of them. His arrest report shows he messaged the surviving victim’s ex-girlfriend, saying that he killed him. Holston is facing two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder.

2. Recreational marijuana hit the sales floor in Nevada a week ago and dispensaries are struggling to keep their shelves stocked. Gov. Brian Sandoval signed emergency regulations yesterday. Some dispensaries are saying the legal fight over distribution rights could put them out of product within the next several days. The industry has done millions of dollars of business over the first 100 hours of retail sales.

3. Construction is underway at Resorts World Las Vegas where the Stardust once stood. The president of Resorts World tells the Review-Journal it will hire 3,000 union employees to operate the Chinese-themed resort that will open in 2020.

