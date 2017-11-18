Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, November 18th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. A man suspected of fatally shooting his estranged wife told detectives he was performing a sexual act on her when the gun went off. John Fitzgerald Gonzalez called 911 Thursday morning reporting that his wife had been shot in the stomach after a struggle over a gun. Gonzalez told police he held the gun by the grip and pulled the trigger when his wife reached for the gun and pulled it toward her. The arrest report says it is unknown if the sex was consensual or coerced by threats or force.

2. A local player won a slot jackpot last weekend valued at more than $800,000. The man identified as “Robert” was playing slots at 2:30 a.m. at the Cannery in North Las Vegas, and turned a $3 spin on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Grand into a much bigger win. Larger jackpots are typically paid in installments or the winner can accept a cash option.

3. Las Vegas entertainer Joey Scinta died Friday afternooon at the age of 69. Scinta had suffered a series of strokes on Nov. 4 and was admitted into MountinView’s Nathan Adelson Hospice facility on Monday. Scinta was part of the Plaza Showroom variety act The Scintas.

