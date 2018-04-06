Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, April 8 — VIDEO

Sunday’s headlines: Henderson’s new master plan and traffic around the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Open spaces, parks, maybe even light rail are part of Henderson’s new master plan.

Three areas were chosen for reinvestment: downtown, Lake Mead Parkway, and Boulder Highway.

Henderson expects to add 100,000 new residents in the next 20 years.

2. If you’re out and about near the convention center, be on the lookout for traffic this week.

One of Las Vegas’ biggest conventions, NAB, is in town through Thursday.

We’ll have coverage from the event throughout the week online.