Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, April 19 — VIDEO

Thursday’s headlines: Suspect in Las Vegas shooting of Venetian execs arrested in Texas, Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof accused of sexual assault, David Copperfield takes witness stand in Las Vegas trial

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas police source said Thursday morning that the man suspected of killing one Strip casino executive and injuring another Sunday at Sunset Park has been arrested. Anthony J. Wrobel was arrested near Vega, Texas about 35 miles west of Amarillo. The FBI filed a federal arrest warrant for Wrobel Tuesday, after he fled Nevada. Wrobel’s car was found at McCarran International Airport shortly after the shooting Sunday.

2. Brothel owner and Nevada Assembly candidate Dennis Hof is accused of sexual assault, according to a newly released police report. Two former employees of Hof’s detailed to the Review-Journal a history of abuse and harassment. Hof denies the allegations and said it won’t deter him from running for office.

3. Illusionist David Copperfield took the witness stand Wednesday in a civil trial over an audience member’s slip and fall in 2013. British tourist Gavin Cox sued the magician, MGM Grand and others after he fell while participating in the “Lucky #13” trick. Copperfield told jurors Wednesday he did not find out about Cox’s injury until a year later, when he was sued. Copperfield’s testimony is scheduled to resume next week.

