Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, August 3rd — VIDEO

1. Calvary Chapel Christian School has hired former disgraced Baylor coach Dave Bliss as an athletic director and boys basketball coach. Bliss was at the center of a murder scandal in 2003 when one Baylor basketball player killed another. Teachers and coaches at Calvary Chapel say they are comfortable with Bliss working there despite his past controversies.

2. A pedestrian was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver Wednesday night, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards at around 9:40 p.m. when a black Nissan sedan traveling westbound hit the pedestrian crossing northbound. The pedestrian died at the scene.

3. NASA has a new job opening: planetary protection officer. It pays up to $187,000 a year and responsibilities include safeguarding Earth from alien life. The position is independent and is a three- to five-year appointment.

