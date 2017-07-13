Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, July 13th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A boy is dead after suffering a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday afternoon. Police say the wound was self-inflicted, but it’s unclear if the gunshot was accidental or intentional. Before the gunshot, the boy and two others were suspected of burglary, and ran off to evade police. During a standoff with police, officers heard one round discharge, and a barricade response began. Four hours later officers entered the home and discovered the boy, who was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he died.

2. The woman killed in the murder-suicide on Monday was leaving the man who shot her and their infant son, according to her mother. Metro said the department received a call in December of 2016 over a custody issue, but there were no complaints of violence. A family law attorney said John Henry Lunetta never lost his temper or had a history of domestic abuse before killing Karen Michelle Jackson and John Jr.

3. MGM Resorts International executive, Bobby Baldwin, is expected to make a full recovery after falling down two flights of stairs at the Aria on Saturday. The professional poker player broke multiple bones, and suffered a severe head injury. An MGM spokesman said Baldwin will be back at work soon.

