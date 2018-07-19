Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, July 19 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas Strip headliner Frank Marino and Make-A-Wish Nevada have settled a dispute that closed Marino’s show last month. Marino revealed earlier this month that the charity had not received donations from his show in “quite some time” despite claiming they had. Marino has committed to an unspecified financial settlement to the charity.

2. Downtown Las Vegas is on track to getting its first newly constructed casino and resort in years. The Las Vegas city council passed plans Wednesday for the 1.2 million square foot resort on Fremont and Main Street.The iconic Sassy Sally figure is set to be mounted again at the site.

3. A collision between a cement truck and tow truck created quite a mess on US 95 Wednesday morning. Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 were temporarily closed while crews cleaned up the cement and diesel fuel. Both drivers were hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries. The highway reopened at 5:40 p.m

