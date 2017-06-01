Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, June 1st — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A detective’s report states that a Las Vegas criminal defense attorney often visited one of her clients late at night inside the Clark County Detention Center. Police set up a hidden surveillance camera inside a visitation room after becoming suspicious of unusual activity with Alexis Plunkett and Andrew Arevalo, a known gang member and Plunkett’s client. The detective wrote that Arevalo and Plunkett kissed on visits and Plunkett let Arevalo use her phone to contact family. Plunkett now faces a dozen felony charges for allegedly providing her phone to Arevalo and another man.

2. An attempted car theft led to a shootout between a woman and a police officer Wednesday. Police were canvassing an area near Vegas and Silver Lake drives when an officer approached a woman matching the description of an attempted car thief nearby. The woman retrieved a handgun and gunfire was exchanged. The woman ran away but was taken into custody by arriving officers. No one was shot but the officer is being treated for injuries after a fall during the shootout.

3. An Eldorado High School basketball coach and substitute teacher accused of having sex with a student is now facing charges of trying to dissuade a witness. 26-year-old Willie Bell was charged in February for having a sexual relationship with a student whose parents knew they were dating, but didn’t know that Bell was a teacher. According to the district attorney’s office, Bell has reached out to another student to get his alleged victim to stop talking with authorities. Bail for Bell is set at $100,000.

