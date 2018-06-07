Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, June 7 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1.Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in the stabbing deaths of two tourists found Friday at Circus Circus. Security footage from the hotel shows a man suspected to have burglarized two tourists’ hotel room before killing them. Police said they don’t know the man’s location and haven’t recovered a weapon.

2. Caesars is one step closer to building its new convention center on the Strip. Plans for the $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center were approved by County Commissioners Wednesday. The center would be just east of the High Roller observation wheel on what is now a parking lot. The company plans to break ground later this month and has set a 2020 opening date.

3. Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown is facing drug charges in Las Vegas. Brown, who started in the sitcom “That’s So Raven” was arrested at a vehicle stop Monday near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. Officers found what what appeared to be methamphetamine. Brown faces a felony drug possession charge, several other charges and has an active warrant for a domestic battery charge.

