Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, May 3 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Body camera footage from the Oct. 1 shooting was released yesterday by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The footage comes from the body cams of two K-9 officers, and shows the officers racing to the scene, and maneuvering through the Mandalay Bay, and the moment officers breached gunman Stephen Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor. Metro released a little under three hours worth of footage, is under court order to produce many more video records like it, as well as 911 calls from Oct. 1.

2. An educator from Florida has been selected as the next superintendent of Clark County Schools. The selection of Jesus Jara, deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida, came by a 4-2 vote. The trustees hope to have him in place by early next month, so he was overlap with retiring superintendent Pat Skorkowsky for a few weeks.

3. The Golden Knights suffered its first postseason road loss last night to the San Jose Sharks. The series is now tied 2-2 as teams head back to Las Vegas for Game 5. Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at T-Mobile Arena, before both teams head back to San Jose for Game 6 on Sunday.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.