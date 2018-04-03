Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, April 3 — VIDEO

Tuesday’s headlines: Las Vegas high school mourns loss of 4 students over spring break, Man stabbed in head by girlfriend’s dad in downtown Las Vegas, Las Vegas casino owner gets win, no $1M payday as Michigan loses.

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Centennial High School is mourning the loss of four students during Spring Break. Three students were killed in a car crash in California, after they were rear ended by a suspected drunk driver. A fourth student took his own life early Thursday at his Las Vegas home. A vigil is planned for 7 p.m. on the football field.

2. A man was hospitalized early this morning after he was stabbed in the head in downtown Las Vegas. Police say the man was walking with his girlfiend when her father walked up and stabbed him. After the stabbing, the man and his girlfriend walked to the Golden Nugget where security called police. The stabbing wound was not life threatening, and police are still searching for the suspect.

3. Casino owner Derek Stevens won $100,000 last night after Villanova beat Michigan 79-62 in the NCAA championship game. Stevens placed a $330,000 hedge bet on the Wildcats Monday afternoon at William Hill Sports Book. He owns the D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate, and Michigan is his alma mater.

