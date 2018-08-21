Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, August 21 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines.

1. One man was hospitalized early this morning after a fight at a bar in the central valley.

A fight broke out around 2:40 a.m. this morning between five or six patrons at McMullen’s Irish Pub on Tropicana Avenue.

During the brawl, one man smashed a beer glass over another man’s head.

Police arrested the man they believe to be the attacker at the scene, and the injured man is expected to survive.

2. Police say a suspect in the death of a 73-year-old Las Vegas man lived in the victim’s home with her children and his decomposing body for about a month.

Keara Green was arrested on Aug. 7, nearly five months after the discovery of the man.

Green told police the two were dating, and after the two had a fight, she used a t-shirt to strangle him until he fell down.

Green also told police that after the man died, she hid him in his bedroom closet.

A preliminary hearing for Green has been set for Sept. 11 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

3. A teenage boy is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. 95 Monday night.

Police say the boy was with family going northbound on the freeway when he exited the car.

He was struck by an oncoming vehicle, which did not stop.

The teen died at the scene.

