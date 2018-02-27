Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, Feb. 27 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines.

1. Nye County officials have yanked the Love Ranch’s brothel license.

Owner Dennis Hof has vowed he would get it back within days.

Hof is accused of failing to obtain permission before modifying mobile homes at the site, but he claims he did not make any changes to the units.

Hof says it’s political retribution because he’s running against Assemblyman James Oscarson.

2. A Bellagio employee is accused of stealing close to $2,000 worth of lobster tails.

49-year-old Alex Hernandez faces one count of embezzlement.

He is is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bail.

3. A man is dead after an accidental shooting last night in the desert east of Las Vegas.

Three men were drinking and shooting guns in the desert, police said, when one of the men was shot. He died at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified. It is unclear if anyone will face charges.