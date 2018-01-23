Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, January 23rd — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Wynn Resorts will move quickly to build a new hotel on land recently acquired on the north Strip. The new hotel, Wynn West, will be a 2,000-3,000 room property on the 38-acre Alon site Wynn purchased for $336 million. Wynn West will connect to the Beach Club outside Encore via a hallway that will run over the boulevard. No specific timeline was released, but Wynn said he hopes to complete his Las Vegas projects in about three years.

2. Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow will plead guilty to felony fraud charges and resigned his seat Monday. Barlow said he will plead guilty to misusing campaign funds for personal use during his 2015 re-election campaign. Barlow was first elected to the council in 2007.

3. A College of Southern Nevada student traumatized by the Las Vegas shooting has lost her scholarship. Cody Jones said she had maintained a 3.25 to 3.5 GPA at CSN, but her GPA slipped to a 2.1 this semester, below the 2.6 required GPA to maintain her Millennium Scholarship. Jones said she suffered anxiety after the shooting and had a hard time focusing in her classes. Jones is still enrolled at CSN this semester and has picked up extra hours at her job to help cover her class expenses.

