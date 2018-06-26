Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, June 26 — VIDEO

One person is dead after a crash involving a sedan and a tractor trailer in the southwest valley.

The crash was called in around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene; the semi driver wasn’t hurt.

Metro said it wasn’t clear if the man who died was impaired at the time of the crash.

2. A Wheel of Fortune player recently hit a jackpot worth $3.2 million at the Silverton hotel-casino.

IGT announced today that an anonymous player placed a $5 wager on the Wheel of Fortune Winning Wedges Video Slots on June 9.

The jackpot is the largest in the Silverton’s history and the biggest Wheel of Fortune slots jackpot paid out so far in 2018.

3. The Golden Knights extended a qualifying offer to restricted free-agent center William Karlsson.

Qualifying offers are one-year deals. The minimum the Knights could offer Karlsson was 105 percent of his $1 million salary from last season.

By making an offer to Karlsson, the Knights retain negotiating rights to him.

The Knights would have seven days to match any offer made to Karlsson from another team and would receive compensation in the form of draft picks if they decline.

Karlsson produced 43 goals and 35 assists in 82 games with the Knights.