Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, June 27th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Christopher Wood, a man being charged in the choking death of Stella Martinez, has a history of domestic violence, according to court records. Records show that in 2014, Wood was charged with domestic battery on suspicion of pinning his ex-wife between two cars in her driveway. The woman freed herself but was injured. As of Monday night, Wood was facing charges of attempted murder, attempted burglary and domestic battery by strangulation.

2. A bail bond agent was shot while trying to take a suspect into custody late Monday night. Police say bail bondsmen were attempting to take a 35-year-old man into custody when one agent was shot. Police say the man did not appear seriously injured and the agent’s condition is currently unknown. A suspect is in custody.

3. And a former Kindergarten teacher was sentenced to 12.5 years to life Monday on kidnapping and child pornography charges. Melvyn Sprowson was convicted in March after connecting with a 16-year-old girl through Craigslist, starting an intimate relationship and secretly keeping the girl in his apartment for over 2 months. Sprowson told a judge Monday that he still loved the victim and that he wouldn’t have been considered a criminal if the girl were 18 years old.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.