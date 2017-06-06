Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, June 6th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines.

1. Alexis Plunkett’s lawyer Robert Langford withdrew his representation on Monday, leaving Plunkett in what she calls a “real monetary bind.” The criminal defense attorney who is facing felony charges after providing a cellphone to inmates told a judge Monday that she paid her lawyer more for a week’s worth of work than she paid herself all last month. Plunkett’s hearing is set for next month.

2. Former mixed martial arts fighter War Machine was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison after being convicted of more than two dozen charges in March. Also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, War Machine was convicted of 29 counts, including sexual assault and first-degree kidnapping in connection with an attack on his ex-girlfriend Christine Mackinday back in August 2014.

3. The Las Vegas police officer who held Tashii Brown in an unauthorized chokehold for more than a minute before his death last month is now facing criminal charges. At an afternoon news briefing on Monday, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said officer Kenneth Lopera is facing felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and oppression under the color of office. Lopera’s arrest marks the first time in nearly three decades a Metro officer has faced charges in connection with a police shooting or in-custody death.

