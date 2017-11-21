Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, November 21st — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas police are looking for a man who punched another man for allegedly groping him on the Strip. Witnesses say one man grabbed the other’s behind. When the man asked him to stop, he grabbed him again and the man punched him. The man who was punched was briefly unconscious and was transports to the hospital with minor injuries.

2. A father was arrested after a stabbing that killed a child and injured a teen. Police believe Marcus Maddox attacked his son and daughter sometime before 6 p.m. Sunday at a Budget Suites, beat the children’s mother at a Siegel Suites 15 miles away and called police before attempting to kill himself. The 12-year-old girl died of a stab wound to the chest and the 15-year-old brother is in critical condition with stab wounds and a fractured skull. Police have yet to determine a motive since the brother, mother and suspect are all suffering from serious injuries.

