Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, April 18 — VIDEO

Wednesday’s headlines: Reward offered in shooting, letter triggers CCSD inquiry, and a car crashed into a lake.

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas Sands is offering $50,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in a company picnic shooting.

Police named 42-year-old Anthony Wrobel as the suspect. They called the shooting a targeted act of workplace violence.

The Venetian employees shot Sunday had worked at the hotel since its opening in 1999.

Vice president of casino operations Mia Banks died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Executive director of table games Hector Rodriguez remained in stable condition at Sunrise Hospital on Tuesday.

2. Clark County Schools will hire an external investigator to examine allegations in a letter that has rattled the system.

The letter accuses the Employee Management Relations department of engaging in rampant favoritism and discrimination.

It was sent to trustees by Donald Harris, a former employee who retired last week.

The letter accused Associate Superintendent Edward Goldman of gaining power by collecting and leveraging information about his colleagues.

The documents allege that Goldman effectively controls the district.

Goldman told the Review-Journal that the letter is full of inaccuracies and outright lies. He denied that he collects compromising information.

3. Two people are rescued after a car crashed into a lake in the Desert Shores community.

It happened last night in northwest Las Vegas.

A man and woman managed to get out of the car and onto the roof. One of them couldn’t swim, so they waited for help. Firefighters used a hose to pull them back to shore.

No one was injured, but the pair were hospitalized as a precaution.

Police say impairment may have been a factor.