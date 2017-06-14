Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, June 14th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. The roommate suspected of fatally stabbing 25-year-old UNLV student Clifton Taylor in May was arrested in California Friday evening. Zachary Drey was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol troopers at a gas station off Interstate 10 near Indio, and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas. Drey in wanted in Las Vegas for charges of murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

2. A deadly overnight fire in a 24-story apartment tower in London has killed at least six people, and injured 74 others. Witnesses reported seeing residents throw babies and small children from windows to people on the sidewalk, and people jumping from the upper floors. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the police commander says the death figure will likely rise.

3. Congressman Steve Scalise and several others were shot by a man with a rifle this morning at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officers who were part of Scalise’s security returned fire, and wounded the shooter. Five people were taken to local hospitals, including the suspect. Scalie’s injuries are not life threatening, and he remains in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

