Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, June 28th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Steve Wynn is giving the public a peek behind the curtains of the casino that bears his name with a series of what he calls master classes. Guests and locals can learn about a day in the life of a sports book manager or learn the latest hair trends from the casino’s stylist. The Wynn’s chief marketing officer says it’s likely this will become a permanent feature.

2. Shane Schindler plead guilty to attempted murder in the downtown mannequin attack. In the police surveillance, Schindler can be seen pacing around a street corner. He does this for 14 minutes before whacking the mannequin’s head with a hammer. Police say they staged the dummy to look like a homeless man sleeping after the killings of two middle-aged homeless men near the same intersection.

3. The Las Vegas Club reopened for business yesterday and then closed before most lunch buffets ended downtown. Officials say this is done to preserve gaming licenses when a building is closed. Gamblers were invited into the Las Vegas Club to play on 16 slot machines. The nearby Mermaids casino is also open for eight hours today.

